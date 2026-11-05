Ex-Sales Leader Violated 'Secrecy' Pact, J&J Ortho Unit Says

By George Woolston ( November 5, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson's orthopedic device unit DePuy Synthes alleged in New Jersey federal court that a former national sales leader's move to a rival violates several of his employment agreements, asking the court to order expedited discovery and block him from contacting any of its customers....
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