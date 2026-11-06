Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( November 6, 2026, 3:39 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP, Langer Grogan & Diver PC, Hausfeld LLP and MoloLamken LLP lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after the Ninth Circuit ruled that a former federal judge erred by scrapping a $4.7 billion jury verdict against the National Football League in a class action over the price of its Sunday Ticket broadcast package....
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