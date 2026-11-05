FedEx Seeks $57M It Says It Overpaid USPS Due To Tech Error
By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 5, 2026, 6:25 PM EST) -- FedEx sued the federal government at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking more than $57 million that the company allegedly overpaid the U.S. Postal Service after FedEx's internal systems wrongly identified parcels as having been handled by the USPS....
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