Blue Congress, Red Regulators: 5 FinReg Predictions

By Jon Hill & Sarah Jarvis ( November 5, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- Lawmakers are set to return to Washington, D.C., next week for the final stretch of Republican control on Capitol Hill before Democrats take over, a reversal that is reshaping the outlook for financial services oversight in the remainder of President Donald Trump's term....
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