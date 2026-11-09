Justices Turn Down 'Antifa' Activist's Bid For Pretrial Release
By Parker Quinlan ( November 9, 2026, 11:14 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a self-described "antifa" member's argument that he should be released from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he cyberstalked and threatened a social media supporter of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement....
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