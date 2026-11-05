ITC Issues Fish Tape Import Ban Against Milwaukee Electric
By Elliot Weld ( November 5, 2026, 5:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has issued an import ban on glow fish tape sold by Milwaukee Electric Tool, following an administrative law judge's decision earlier this year that cleared the company of claims alleging it infringed Klein Tools' patents but found Milwaukee's safety helmet system was violating another Klein patent....
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