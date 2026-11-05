IRS Wrongly Rejected $28.8M Easement Claim, Tax Court Told

By Zak Kostro ( November 5, 2026, 4:44 PM EST) -- The IRS wrongly asserted a roughly $10.6 million income tax underpayment and $4.3 million in penalties against an Alabama partnership, the company told the U.S. Tax Court, disputing the agency's determination that it failed to show it's entitled to a $28.8 million charitable contribution claimed for a conservation easement donation....
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