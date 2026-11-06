SPAC Officials Reach $12.5M Deal To End Merger Suit
By Katryna Perera ( November 6, 2026, 10:01 PM EST) -- The top brass of a former special purpose acquisition company and a group of its former shareholders have reached a $12.5 million settlement in Delaware Chancery Court to resolve class action claims that the company executives and directors overvalued the company's shares and improperly interfered with investors' redemption rights during a 2021 merger....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.