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Anthem Seeks $160M For Alleged Autism Therapy Scheme

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 5, 2026, 10:25 PM EST) -- Elevance Health and its Anthem-affiliated entities are seeking at least $160 million in damages from in-network autism-therapy provider Perfect Child, alleging in New York state court that Perfect Child fraudulently steered Anthem members toward out-of-network shell companies and "bullied" parents out of questioning the alleged bait-and-switch scheme....

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