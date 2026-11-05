Diminished 'Kings' Chain Looks To Liquidate Over Atty Fees

By Matthew Santoni ( November 5, 2026, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal bankruptcy judge had qualms Thursday about plans to wind down the last two restaurants in the formerly regional Kings Family Restaurant chain, worrying the involuntary bankruptcy was driven by lawyers seeking to collect fees from an unpaid wages suit rather than current and former employees....
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