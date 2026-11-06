11th Circ. Backs Navy Win In Worker's Retaliation Case

By David Aaro ( November 6, 2026, 2:45 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined to reinstate a lawsuit brought by a former Navy employee alleging she was terminated for reporting a breach of a settlement agreement, saying the Navy's key decision makers were unaware of her complaints and that she had committed "numerous acts of alleged insubordination" during that time....
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