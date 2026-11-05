CFTC Directs Prediction Markets To Stop Geo-Blocking Users
By Aislinn Keely ( November 5, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday directed prediction market platforms and other registrants to ensure nationwide access to their offerings, which could set up a challenging scenario for platforms under court orders to block some contracts in certain states as part of ongoing prediction market litigation....
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