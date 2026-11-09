Calif. Sex Harassment Cases Clarify Limits On EFAA Waivers

By Ellen Connelly Cohen ( November 9, 2026, 5:35 PM EST) -- The federal Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act lets plaintiffs with sexual harassment claims stay out of arbitration. But can a plaintiff waive the right to invoke the EFAA? Two recent decisions out of California agree on the answer, but reach opposite results on the facts....
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