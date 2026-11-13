New Mexico PFAS Labeling Injunction Leaves Reporting Intact

By Ayodeji Ayolola, Jennifer Tatum and Aury Quezada ( November 13, 2026, 11:33 AM EST) -- With January 2027 compliance dates for New Mexico's PFAS Protection Act approaching, businesses need to distinguish the law's recently suspended labeling mandate from the obligations that remain in place....
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