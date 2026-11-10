How Product Recalls Expose Insurance Coverage Gaps

By Sergio Oehninger, Teri Diaz and Audrey Gibson ( November 10, 2026, 1:54 PM EST) -- A contaminated ingredient or defective product or part can create a ripple effect throughout an entire supply chain, leaving companies with substantial costs that their standard insurance may not cover. The 2026 multistate Cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce illustrates these risks....
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