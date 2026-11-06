College Hoops Star's Return Blocked Despite Win In Court

By Chris Villani ( November 6, 2026, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Missouri judge granted a fifth year of eligibility to basketball star Robbie Avila, a bespectacled forward for Saint Louis University who briefly suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League squad, but his return to the Billikens was blocked Friday by the College Sports Commission. ...
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