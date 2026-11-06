Employment Authority: Labor Sees Gains After Dems Win
By MJ Koo ( November 6, 2026, 7:54 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on what Democrats' midterm takeover of Congress could mean for labor's legislative agenda, how the party's gains in state governments could spur new paid leave laws and a Missouri constitutional amendment that could make it harder for lawmakers to overturn wage ballot measures....
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