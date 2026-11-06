Weil's Corporate Leader, Team Join Cravath

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( November 6, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- A team of prominent mergers and acquisitions partners at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, including the attorney who chaired its 600-attorney corporate department, joined Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP on Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the departures. That person requested anonymity to discuss information that had not been publicly confirmed by Cravath....
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