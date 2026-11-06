FDIC Sued By Rural NY Hospital Over Failed Bank Loan

By Sydney Price ( November 6, 2026, 9:42 PM EST) -- New York-based Community Memorial Hospital Inc. has hit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation with a suit accusing it of wrongly refusing to insure or offset approximately $1.9 million in loan funds held at a failed Georgia bank, which the hospital claims threatens care for about 47,000 New Yorkers in rural communities....
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