Ohio Seeks Toss Of NCAA Challenge To Eligibility Order

By Ganesh Setty ( November 9, 2026, 5:10 PM EST) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged an Ohio federal court on Friday to toss the NCAA's lawsuit challenging his executive order allowing universities in the state to bypass new NCAA athlete eligibility rules for the class of 2022, noting that it's the schools that retain discretion....
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