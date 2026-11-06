Toshiba Must Post $549M Bond In Mich. Utilities Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 6, 2026, 7:24 PM EST) -- Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp. must post a $549.5 million bond to prevent two Michigan utilities from collecting on a nearly $394.4 million judgment while it appeals, a Michigan federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting the company's argument that a state law capping appeal bonds should limit its financial obligation to about $37 million....
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