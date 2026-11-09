Vanguard Failed To Protect 14M Customer Records, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 9, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Vanguard Group Inc. has been hit with a putative class action in Pennsylvania federal court alleging the investment management company did not take adequate steps to prevent the theft of 14 million customer records, including Social Security numbers, in a cyberattack that customers say has been advertised on a dark web forum....
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