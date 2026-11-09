Children's Place Hits Ch. 11 With $881M In Debt, Sale Plans
By Alex Wittenberg ( November 9, 2026, 10:39 AM EST) -- Retailer The Children's Place has filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey bankruptcy court with $881.3 million in debt and a plan to sell its assets during the case....
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