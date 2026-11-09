Kirkland Furthers Texas Growth With Gibson Dunn Litigator
By Lynn LaRowe ( November 9, 2026, 3:25 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced on Monday that it has deepened its appellate and litigation benches with a Dallas-based partner who came aboard from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP....
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