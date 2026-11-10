McDonald's Antitrust Suits Spotlight Risks Of AI Pricing Tools
By Amy Vegari and Colleen Anderson ( November 10, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Oct. 15 Rossi v. McDonald's and the Oct. 2 Thomas v. McDonald's class action filings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois mark the latest in a series of cases targeting companies' use of algorithmic price tools to evaluate and allegedly set prices using consumer and competitor data.[1]...
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