Vesttoo Ex-CFO Wants Insurers To Pay $1.5M In Legal Fees
By Jarek Rutz ( November 9, 2026, 8:19 PM EST) -- A former chief financial officer of Vesttoo has urged the Delaware bankruptcy court to let the insolvent Israeli fintech's insurance carriers cover more than $1.5 million in legal fees stemming from fraud-related investigations and proceedings in multiple countries, arguing the debtor's U.S. bankruptcy protection should not prevent him from accessing the insurance funds....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.