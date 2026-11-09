Justices Let DOJ Argue In Case Over Criminal Jury Size
By Brandon Lowrey ( November 9, 2026, 1:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the federal government to join oral arguments in a case that could decide whether Florida and several other states can continue using juries of fewer than 12 people in serious criminal cases....
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