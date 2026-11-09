7th Circ. Judge Doubts RE Co.'s Lost Evidence Coverage Bid

By Lauraann Wood ( November 9, 2026, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge seemed skeptical Monday of a real estate company's bid to pursue insurance coverage for a settlement resolving a hotel employee's underlying evidence spoliation claim, suggesting the company may be asking the federal court to go further than any Illinois court has previously been willing....
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