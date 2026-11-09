Celestial Seasonings Can't Beat Tea Buyers' 'All Natural' Suit
By Zach Dupont ( November 9, 2026, 8:50 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge won't dismiss a proposed class action accusing Celestial Seasonings Inc. of falsely advertising its teas as having "all natural" flavors after determining that the role of citric acid in its teas is a factual dispute to be resolved later....
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