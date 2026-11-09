Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

FDA Orders New GLP-1 Risk Warnings Over Vision Loss

By Emily Field ( November 9, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it is requiring new warnings on GLP-1 medications, the group of blockbuster drugs prescribed for diabetes and weight loss, for a serious, rare condition that can cause sudden and possibly permanent vision loss in one eye....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies