Lindberg Can't Hold Up Deal On Insurance Co. Clawback
By Rick Archer ( November 9, 2026, 2:12 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Monday found that disgraced insurance mogul Greg Lindberg cannot pause a $13 million settlement between one of his companies and parties he is accused of fraudulently funneling money to while he appeals its approval....
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