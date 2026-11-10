10th Circ. Won't Revisit Psilocybin Church Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 10, 2026, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit will not give a religious group in Utah a second shot at arguing it should not be prosecuted for using psilocybin in its practices, despite the church's argument that its decision violates the First Amendment right to free exercise of religion....
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