Med Group Ordered To Return $750K Overpayment To Insurer

By Gianna Ferrarin ( November 9, 2026, 7:18 PM EST) -- A pediatric specialty practice group must pay Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co. upwards of $750,000 it received as an overpayment after the group surrendered its policies, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, finding the provider breached its contract by failing to surrender the funds....
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