Del. Bar Suggests State Scheme For Shareholder Proposals

By Hailey Konnath ( November 9, 2026, 10:50 PM EST) -- The Delaware State Bar on Monday proposed a new framework for when and how stockholders of a Delaware corporation can submit proposals at annual stockholder meetings, changes that could take effect if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission moves forward with handing oversight back to the states....
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