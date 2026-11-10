Wash. AG Proposes Notice Rule On AI Personal Data Access

By Rachel Riley ( November 10, 2026, 10:52 PM EST) -- The Washington State Attorney General's Office has recommended that state lawmakers require businesses and organizations using artificial intelligence to inform residents if an AI agent gains access to their personal information without authorization, according to an annual data breach report issued Monday....
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