NC Sports Bar Urges 4th Circ. To End Ex-Manager's Appeal

By MJ Koo ( November 10, 2026, 12:51 PM EST) -- A North Carolina sports bar and its owner asked the Fourth Circuit to axe a former manager's bid to revive claims over profit sharing, emotional distress and unpaid wages, arguing that she failed to offer evidence that the business actually earned profits she was entitled to share....
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