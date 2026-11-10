Mich. Judge Rejects Religious Defense In Forced Labor Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 10, 2026, 8:50 PM EST) -- A pastor and two church executives accused of coercing followers into unpaid work through physical abuse, sexual exploitation and threats of spiritual damnation cannot escape federal forced labor charges on religious freedom grounds, a Michigan federal judge said, refusing to dismiss the indictment against them....
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