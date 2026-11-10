2 Attys Fined For AI Citation Errors But Local Counsel Spared

By Andrea Keckley ( November 10, 2026, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge found that three attorneys violated rules of professional conduct after the court discovered legal authorities that were falsely generated by artificial intelligence in a brief last year, issuing $3,000 sanctions against just two of them after local counsel said he received the filing at the last minute but took responsibility for its errors anyway....
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