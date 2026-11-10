Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 Attys Fined For AI Citation Errors But Local Counsel Spared

By Andrea Keckley ( November 10, 2026, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge found that three attorneys violated rules of professional conduct after the court discovered legal authorities that were falsely generated by artificial intelligence in a brief last year, issuing $3,000 sanctions against just two of them after local counsel said he received the filing at the last minute but took responsibility for its errors anyway....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies