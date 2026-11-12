Weil's 1,000 Staff Face 'Absorption' Issue in Hunt For Roles

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( November 12, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- As the approximately 1,000 professional staff members at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP look for new roles, they're likely to encounter a more difficult job market than the firm's attorneys, recruiters told Law360 Pulse....
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