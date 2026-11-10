Michigan Judge Weighs RICO Claims In Tax Foreclosure Fight
By Melanie Dorsey ( November 10, 2026, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge considered Tuesday whether to dismiss racketeering claims against a former mayor of the Wayne County city of Taylor who is accused of participating in a bribery scheme involving tax-foreclosed properties, while the county urged the court to send the property owners' remaining state constitutional takings claim to state court. ...
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