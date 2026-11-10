Pharma Co. Investors Ink $4M Deal In FDA Hurdle Suit
By Katryna Perera ( November 10, 2026, 8:57 PM EST) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals and a group of investors have reached a $4 million deal to end claims that the company hid obstacles it faced in obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its lead product....
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