Judge Again Declines Recusal Over Wife's Blank Rome Ties

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 10, 2026, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania state judge overseeing Philadelphia's Zantac mass tort litigation has again rejected claims that he might have a conflict of interest because his wife's firm represents a defendant in one of more than 500 such cases, pointing out that the case in question has been resolved....
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