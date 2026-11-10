Trans Measure Doesn't Moot High Court Relief, Wrestler Says
By Ganesh Setty ( November 10, 2026, 10:57 PM EST) -- A wrestler seeking an emergency injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid having to compete against transgender athletes told the justices Tuesday it's "highly unlikely" that a newly passed Washington state ballot initiative barring such competition will foreclose her bid....
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