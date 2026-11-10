Wash. Appeals Court Cuts $87M Of Crash Verdict

By Danielle Ferguson ( November 10, 2026, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court on Tuesday cut a large portion of a $103 million judgment against insurer Nationwide over coverage for a car crash that killed three children, reversing awards based on what the court said was the inappropriate application of Ohio law and an unsuccessful Insurance Fair Conduct Act claim. ...
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