Mo. Pot Co. Says Consumers' Collusion Claims Don't Add Up

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 12, 2026, 6:03 PM EST) -- Good Day Farm is urging a federal judge to end a lawsuit accusing it of monopolizing Missouri's cannabis market, arguing that if it indeed controls a quarter of retail dispensaries as a class of consumers claim, then it is just one company, and a single entity can't collaborate to fix prices with itself....
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