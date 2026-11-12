Board Says Judges Must Explain Bond Proffer Credibility

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 12, 2026, 1:50 PM EST) -- A Board of Immigration Appeals panel has vacated an immigration judge's bond release order, holding the judge seemingly relied on proffered assertions about the noncitizen's flight risk without addressing challenges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had raised....
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