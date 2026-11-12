GM To Depose Ex-FCA Exec Again After Judge Flags Gaps

By Susan Smiley ( November 12, 2026, 6:57 PM EST) -- Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive Alphons Iacobelli can be deposed a second time by counsel for General Motors LLC, a Michigan state judge ruled Thursday, emphasizing that Iacobelli must turn over all documents requested by GM and that omitting pertinent information from his testimony is not an option....
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