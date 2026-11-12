Getty Investors Say Ch. 11 Loan Locks In Insider Takeover

By Jarek Rutz ( November 12, 2026, 3:01 PM EST) -- An ad hoc group of Getty stockholders has urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to not grant final approval of the company's $143 million bankruptcy financing package, arguing the deal is designed to hand control of the business to the Getty and Koch families while leaving minority investors with nothing....
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