CNA Seeks To Nix Textile Co.'s PFAS Bad Faith Counterclaims
By Danielle Ferguson ( November 12, 2026, 3:10 PM EST) -- CNA units have urged an Ohio federal court to toss counterclaims accusing the insurers of breaching their policies by agreeing to defend a textile company against allegations it released contaminated wastewater and then seeking a declaration that coverage is not owed, saying they have the right to do so under Buckeye State law....
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