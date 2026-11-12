Zurich Says Revlon Coverage Fight Belongs In NY State Court

By Hope Patti ( November 12, 2026, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Zurich unit urged a New York bankruptcy court to reject Revlon's bid to enforce its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, saying the company is attempting to repackage a dispute over coverage for thousands of bodily injury claims concerning the cosmetic company's hair straightening products into a dispute over plan provisions....
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